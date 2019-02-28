Savannah City Council looking at packed agenda for Thursday’s meeting

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah city council is looking to even the playing field when it comes to which bars and restaurants can operate on St. Patrick’s Day.
According to Georgia law, only certain establishments that sell both food and alcohol can operate on Sundays, meaning several bars would have to be closed for part of the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Festival weekend.
Many business owners are looking to see a lot of green during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend. But, Georgia law could cost some business owners if they don’t get a chance to open their doors on the Sunday during festival weekend.
March 17 falls on a Sunday this year. So, keeping with tradition, the city of Savannah has planned the parade and celebration for Saturday, March 16.
As most locals know, the party usually extends from the day before the parade to the day after, meaning businesses could still be busy on Sunday. But under Georgia law, businesses that do not receive at least fifty-percent of sales in either food or overnight lodging are not allowed to sell alcohol on Sundays.
In 2015, state lawmakers created a small loophole though giving local municipalities the chance to avoid the law for one Sunday out of the year. And, it looks like Savannah city council members want to apply that rule to St. Patrick's Day.
Members are expected to vote on the measure at Thursday’s regular meeting.
Another big topic up for discussion Thursday is the future of the old Seaboard Freight Station. The 90-year-old historic building could soon become the site of a seven-story apartment building.
Several weeks ago, the Metropolitan Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning the land where the old Seaboard Freight Station currently sits. If Savannah city council members vote in favor as well, the area will go from heavy industrial to medium density residential - giving the developer permission to build an apartment building. But a group of locals and preservationists say the old freight station, which is located behind the Georgia State Railroad Museum, should not be torn down to build the new apartment building.
Those against the demolition say the Seaboard Freight Station is a part of the city’s history. The building was built in 1929 with a certain level of craftsmanship.
The group would like to see the developer use the freight station as part of the new apartment building. According to one supporter, there are several Seabord Freight Stations that were built on this same line and many of those are already on the National Register of Historic Places.
“Classic 1929 railroad stations, they’re not building them out there anymore. This is one of a kind and unique and so we need to do our job and save it for future generations of Savannahians to enjoy our rich industrial heritage that we have here in this part of town,” said Nick Palumbo, opposes demolition of the building.
District 1 Alderman Van Johnson has already made it known that he’s against the demolition and will not support the current building plans.
Some other big topics up for discussion Thursday are attempts to save the Seaboard Freight Station and public forums on alcohol ordinances.
City council will meet Thursday afternoon at City Hall.
