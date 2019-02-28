Savannah City Council looking at packed agenda for Thursday’s meeting

Several weeks ago, the Metropolitan Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning the land where the old Seaboard Freight Station currently sits. If Savannah city council members vote in favor as well, the area will go from heavy industrial to medium density residential - giving the developer permission to build an apartment building. But a group of locals and preservationists say the old freight station, which is located behind the Georgia State Railroad Museum, should not be torn down to build the new apartment building.