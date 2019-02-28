Savannah Police, ATF net seven arrests in Augusta Avenue Corridor operation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Seven people have been arrested after a collaborative investigation between multiple Savannah Police Department units and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
In March of 2018, Savannah Police launched an investigation into complaints of drug activity in the 1500 block of New Castle Street, located in the Augusta Avenue corridor. The ATF then joined the investigation to identify individuals engaging in criminal activity in the area.
‘The mission of this operation was to combat violent crime and drug activity within the West Savannah area,’ Major Lenny Gunther, commander of Criminal Investigations, SPD, said in a release. ‘Members of the community spoke, and we listened. Our goal was to identify and target prolific offenders to eradicate drugs and guns from those neighborhoods.’
During the course of the investigation, officers used intelligence-led policing methods to target specific individuals who were linked to criminal activity. These methods led to a total of 21 felony arrests and the seizure of a large amount of drugs and firearms.
Search warrants were executed Feb. 27 on residences that were involved in drug distribution activities in the Augusta Avenue corridor.
‘We are not going to tolerate violence and drug activity in our community,’ Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said in a release. ‘We will continue to collaborate with the community to bring about positive change in the neighborhoods that we live and serve.’
The following items were seized as a result of the investigation:
- 14 firearms
- 879 Xanax Pills
- 1,636 MDMA pills (ecstasy)
- 11.5 unidentified controlled substance pills
- 4.94 grams of powder cocaine
- 5.1 grams of methamphetamine
- 8.1 grams of Xanax powder
- 7.9 grams of MDMA powder
- 4.18 grams of crack cocaine
- 120.5 grams of marijuana
- $6,272.00 U.S. currency
- Two stolen vehicles
The following individuals were arrested on Feb. 27:
- Earl Williams, 47: sale of cocaine (2 counts), possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and additional drug charges
- Michael Lewis Pitts, 44: federally issued warrant for narcotics
- Kevin Speaks, 36: possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine)
- Maurice Speaks, 36: possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (crack).
- Melvin Ford, 40: possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute (crack)
- Ronnell Walker, 37: sale of cocaine (2 counts)
- Juvenile, 17: outstanding warrant
