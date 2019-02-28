Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Tattnall County

TATTNALL COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area.
The remains were located off Clarence Green Road, just outside of Cobbtown.
On Tuesday, landowners were getting ready for a controlled burn when they spotted some bones and called authorities. When they searched the property, they found more bones scattered over a large area. Sheriff Kyle Sapp says they don’t have any active missing persons cases, and the bones look like they’ve been there for a long time. He says this isn’t their normal case where they search for a missing person and find their remains.
“It is exactly the opposite,” Sheriff Sapp said. “We have skeletal remains, but we have no missing persons that we know of in our area.”
The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation excavated the skeletal remains, which will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab for identification purposes.
Anyone with information concerning the skeletal remains should call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 557-6777 or the GBI Statesboro office at (912) 871-1121.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.