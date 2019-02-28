Two Savannah chefs named semifinalists for regional award

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Two Savannah chefs earning high praise from a national organization.
Mashama Bailey and Bryan Furman were both named semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation's Best Chef in the Southeast Award.
Bailey runs The Grey. She has been honored by the foundation before, and she can be seen on the latest season of Netflix's Chef's Table.
Furman started his restaurant, B’s Cracklin BBQ, in Savannah. He’s now based in Atlanta, but still has a location on the Southside.
