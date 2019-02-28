Yemassee Police Department opens new substation on Railroad Avenue

YEMASSEE, SC (WTOC) - Yemassee Police cut the ribbon on a new police substation on Thursday to help better serve their community.
Their traffic team and an investigator will be stationed at the new spot on Railroad Avenue. The department had grown and said they were ‘busting at the seams working out of the City Municipal Complex.’
“It allows citizens to feel comfortable,” said Yemassee Police Chief, Greg Alexander. “They can come here and talk to people versus going to the Town Hall and seeing all the civilians, and a lot of times, people don’t want people in their business.”
Part of that privacy includes a victims rights advocate whom crime victims can speak to.
The best part about the substation is that the city already owns the building. The total cost was $5,000 - zero of which came from taxpayer money. The money to fund the new station came from seized drug money.
