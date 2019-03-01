2019 Autism Conference held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Hundreds gathered Friday afternoon for this year’s Autism Conference at the Trade and Convention Center.
This is the largest attendance record for the conference so far, with more than 500 registrants. It features a reverse job fair where employers can interview candidates.
“A lot of the autism parents, autistic adults, don’t have an opportunity otherwise to get that information and there’s a lot of awareness in our country and it’s become a lot better, but conferences such as this accelerate that process,” said Scott Kramer.
Autism activist Temple Grandin was Friday’s keynote speaker. He is widely known as one of the world’s most accomplished and well-known autistic adults.
