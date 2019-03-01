Cheap prom dresses available to help out a good cause

March 1, 2019 at 9:08 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 11:39 AM

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - Prom season is just around the corner, and if you don’t feel like paying an arm and a leg for a dress, there’s an event for you this weekend.

Dresses are being sold for $10 Saturday during the 5th annual House of Prom.

The best part? You not only get a great dress, but you help a great cause.

All the money you pay for the dress goes straight to the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.

That’s happening Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler.

