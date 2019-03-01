Cheap prom dresses available to help out a good cause

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - Prom season is just around the corner, and if you don’t feel like paying an arm and a leg for a dress, there’s an event for you this weekend.
Dresses are being sold for $10 Saturday during the 5th annual House of Prom.
The best part? You not only get a great dress, but you help a great cause.
All the money you pay for the dress goes straight to the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.
That’s happening Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler.
