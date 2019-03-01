Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A frontal boundary remains to our north into Sunday. A strong cold front moves through by Monday morning. Cold high pressure builds in Tuesday into Thursday. Today will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and possible storms, highs 70-74. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows 58-61. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and possible storms, highs 74-78. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms developing late, highs in the mid 70s. Showers and storms Monday morning ending by 10am. Clearing skies and colder air builds in, highs in the mid 60s. Sun and clouds Tuesday with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be sunny and cold! Temps begin near freezing and warm into the low 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold! Temps begin near freezing and warm into the upper 50s.