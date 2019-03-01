Eagles keep pace in Sun Belt race with 5th straight win

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern couldn’t afford a letdown Thursday against a down Little Rock team in Statesboro.
The Eagles wouldn’t let it happen either.
Isaiah Crawley scored a game-high 20 points as Southern handled their business in the form of an 81-66 win over the Trojans Thursday. The win is the Eagles’ fifth straight and keeps them in a tie for second place in the Sun Belt Conference with two games left to play.
The Eagles host Arkansas State Saturday evening.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.