GS remains in tie for 2nd with two regular season games to play

Eagles keep pace in Sun Belt race with 5th straight win
By Jake Wallace | March 1, 2019 at 12:13 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 2:15 PM

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern couldn’t afford a letdown Thursday against a down Little Rock team in Statesboro.

The Eagles wouldn’t let it happen either.

Isaiah Crawley scored a game-high 20 points as Southern handled their business in the form of an 81-66 win over the Trojans Thursday. The win is the Eagles’ fifth straight and keeps them in a tie for second place in the Sun Belt Conference with two games left to play.

The Eagles host Arkansas State Saturday evening.

