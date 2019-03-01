First responders honored at 200 Club Valor Award Ceremony

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Our first responders always come to the rescue.
Thursday night, two of them were honored for heroic acts at this year’s 200 Club Valor Award Ceremony.
A 200 Club committee selects members from law enforcement and Fire and Rescue. Captain Justin Crain from Savannah Fire and Bruce Cheek from Chatham Emergency Services were honored for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Captain Crain risked his life to crawl through and check on the victim when a platform collapsed, trapping an International Paper worker under wreckage.
First responder Bruce Cheek gave aid to two people who were found shot inside a home during a high-risk search warrant by SWAT.
“While we are running away from danger, they’re running toward the danger, and I think it’s really important for us to recognize that the sacrifices that they make every day and not doing it for the money,” said Mark Dana, 200 Club President.
Last year, the awards started being named after one of the three original founders of the 200 Club - Tak Argentinis. His son was a police officer and was killed in the line of duty. He says giving back to first responders and their families means so much to him.
