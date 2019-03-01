2019 Georgia Southern football schedule released

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - The 2019 Georgia Southern University football schedule has been released.
The Eagles start the season on the road against a Southeastern Conference opponent. GS will head to Baton Rouge, LA to take on LSU on Aug 31.
Another marquee matchup will be on Sep. 14, when the Eagles trek north to take on the University of Minnesota.
GS will have two nationally televised games. The Eagles will face South Alabama and Appalachian State on the road. Both games will be a Thursday night game on ESPNU.
In total, the Eagles will play seven teams that were involved in bowl season last year.
The complete schedule is below:
August:
Aug. 31: at LSU
September:
Sept. 7: Maine
Sept. 14: at Minnesota
Sept. 21: OPEN
Sept. 28: Louisiana *
October:
Oct. 3: at South Alabama (Thurs.; ESPNU) *
Oct. 12: OPEN
Oct. 19: Coastal Carolina *
Oct. 26: New Mexico State
Oct. 31: at Appalachian State (Thurs.; ESPNU) *
November:
Nov. 9: at Troy *
Nov. 16: ULM *
Nov. 23: at Arkansas State *
Nov. 30: Georgia State *
December:
Dec. 7: SBC Championship [if qualified]
