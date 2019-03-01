Good News: Richmond Hill High students launch campaign against cancer

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Richmond Hill High School students are trying to take on the fight against cancer.
Their schedules are filled with AP classes, school clubs, and sports teams, but three students are still finding time to help others.
“It means the world to me to be honest. My family has been touched by blood cancer, my friends have been touched by blood cancer. Knowing that I’m doing something to help them, it makes me feel happy,” said Junior, Patricia George.
Patricia George, Isabella Martinez, and Tennessee Sack have launched a campaign against cancer. They are running as a team in the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society’s Student of the Year Competition - raising money and awareness in and beyond their school over the next seven weeks.
“It’s going really well so far,” Junior, Isabella Martinez said. “We’ve sent 300 letters between the three of us, and then we have a team of 10 members. It’s growing, but they’re also sending out letters to people all over the United States; all over the world.”
“We’re trying to reach a lot of other places. Right now, I’m trying to talk to my family members in California to try to stretch this out from coast to coast,” Sack said.
The campaign is hitting home at Richmond Hill High School, which has recently felt the effects of blood cancers.
Patricia is running in honor of a Richmond Hill sophomore diagnosed with Leukemia in August, and Isabella is honoring the memory of a local student who lost her fight with Lymphoma shortly before entering into her freshman year.
“It brings a lot more meaning to it. I guess it encourages you because the money is going to something that truly does affect everyone. Everyone has a tie to cancer.”
It’s gratifying to be able to see that end result of kids who truly get it, understand that it is about giving back. It is about caring for your community," said Mickey Bayens, Richmond Hill High School, Athletic Director.
The three students will fuel their campaign with local fundraising events, but will value the LLS message as much as all the money can collect.
“I just want people to know the resources LSS offers because they can really help people who are affected by blood cancer.”
“Being able to put my time toward helping others and supporting the cause is one of the biggest things and greatest thing I think I’ve ever done, so looking back on it, I’ll definitely be proud.”
“You don’t have to worry about our future when you have kids getting out there, willing to shake hands, willing to do the right thing, and realizing that, hey, we are all here for each other, and that’s exactly what these three young folks are doing.”
The Student of the Year contest and fundraising drive will continue until April 12.
