1 injured in single-vehicle crash on Schumantown Rd in Ellabell

ELLABELL, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol is working to figure out what caused a wreck that sent one person to the hospital overnight in Bryan County.
It happened in Ellabell on Schumantown Road near Black Creek Church Road.
A Bryan County Sheriff’s deputy tells us deputies showed up to the crash around 1 a.m. Friday morning. Only one car was at the scene and it had rolled over.
Deputies say several people were in the car when it crashed, but only one person had to be transported to the hospital. That person had minor injuries and is expected to be OK.
GSP continues to investigate.
