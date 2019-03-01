New dog park opens in Statesboro

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro now has a new dog park.
It opened late last year as a work in progress. Since then, they’ve added pieces to it, like benches and a pavilion. It includes separate areas for large dogs and smaller ones as well.
The park came about in part from the Blue Mile contest in which Statesboro won $1 million for city improvements. Users say it gives their pets enough room for them to run and enjoy the outdoors.
“It’s good for them to have a bigger space to run, but also a chance to play with other dogs,” said Matt Jackson. “When we come, there are a lot of other dogs here. They can run around and get a lot of energy out so they can sleep when they get back home.”
The city and Downtown Statesboro Development Authority are still looking for sponsors to help keep it up and running. You can purchase a brick and the money will be donated to the park. Click here for more information.
