Parris Island historical marker unveiled Friday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - A sign marking the history of Parris Island was unveiled Friday.
The island has a long history stretching back to the 1500s. The Spanish went there attempting to establish missions among the Native Americans.
Years later, Fort San Felipe was built.
“The site on Parris Island of the Spanish city of Santa Elena is the best-preserved 16th Century archaeological settlement in the United States,” said Dr. Lawrence Rowland, Professor Emeritus of History, University of SC. “It is the best preserved because the United States Marine Corps preservers it.”
The marker was paid for by local organizations.
