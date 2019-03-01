Periodically Wet Friday, Weekend

(Gray News) -
Patchy dense fog is likely through your morning commute, with temperatures in the 50s to near 60° under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky.
While initially low before 6 a.m., the chance of rain ramps up as we get into the morning commute and approach mid-morning. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon before tapering off this evening – early on. The forecast dries out in-time for dinner plans, or if you’re heading to the UGA at GSU baseball game this evening in Statesboro.
Temperatures peak in the 70s today. Though, your community may cool a few degrees while rain is falling.
The forecast remains mild with only isolated rain Saturday. A greater chance of rain returns late Sunday into very early Monday morning ahead of a cold front. A few gusty storms are possible with this front.
Then, the forecast becomes much drier and colder!
Have a great day,
Cutter