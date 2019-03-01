Royal Flush Casino night benefits Ronald McDonald House

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The first-ever casino night benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire was held Thursday night.
Roto-Rooter Plumbers presented “The Royal Flush Casino Night” at Savannah Station. The casino-themed party featured prizes, food, an open bar, live music and dancing. Games included Black Jack, Roulette, Craps, Texas Hold’em and Wheel of Fortune.
“Great prizes at the end of the night for the winners. More importantly, as the saying goes, ‘the house always wins.’ Tonight, it’s about the Ronald McDonald House," said Bill Sorochak, Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire.
Each guest got $25,000 in funny-money chips. They could buy more throughout the evening.
The winner at the end of the night got the grand prize.
