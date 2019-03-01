Savannah City Council reaches consensus on west side community center options

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Big changes are on the way for a couple of community centers on Savannah’s west side.
Council considered several options this week for a new Hudson Hill Community Center as well as upgrades to the Moses Jackson Center.
A temporarily-shuttered Hudson Hill Community Center and consolidation of it’s patrons into the Moses Jackson Center in West Savannah highlighted the need for community center upgrades on Savannah’s west side.
“This is, it was an unexpected project. Basically, at least the Hudson Hill replacement, it was as a result of unforeseen conditions. No different than a hurricane that might come in and render a building unusable," said Savannah City Manager, Rob Hernandez.
While the foundation can be worked with, the option council reached a consensus on looking at the possibility of demolishing that existing building and putting a 2,000 square foot field house across the parking lot.
“We owe them that building back, and we owe it back as soon as possible,” Alderman Van Johnson said.
The estimated timeline for completion of the new Hudson Hill Community Center is two-and-a-half years at a cost of around $3 million.
Across West Bay Street, council also considered the fate of the Grant Center and Moses Jackson Center.
The option considered would see the Grant Center demolished and the Moses Jackson Center upgraded.
A new gym is proposed at the west end of the Moses Jackson Center along with fitness and weight rooms.
The cost of that project is estimated at around $4 million and could take two-and-a-half years to complete.
Council asked city staff to work with those two options, or some combination of the two moving forward with future proposals.
