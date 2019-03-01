Statesboro’s annual Blessing of the Crop sees biggest crowd ever

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Weather will always be one of the things that can make or break a crop beyond anything farmers can control.
Many in Bulloch County’s farm community gathered early Friday morning to pray for the upcoming season.
Farmers, bankers, and others say they make sure they include a “higher power” as they begin the season. With heads bowed and eyes closed, Sean Brannen helped lead a prayer for the upcoming crop year as part of the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Blessing of the Crop. They say this was their biggest crowd ever.
Brannen says he’s proud to see so many show up to pray together.
“God respects that. God listens to that. There’s a certain power in that. There’s nothing like it,” Brannen said.
People took turns with words of invocation. They didn’t pray for the riches of a bumper crop, but for worker safety and enough success to stay solvent and continue farming. The group included many in agribusiness who don’t farm, but whose livelihoods depend on how farmers do.
“If they don’t make a crop this year and they’re not successful this year, they won’t have any money to spend on equipment for next year,” said tractor dealer, Chris Shea.
Shea says having those people standing shoulder to shoulder in prayer with him helps him feel even more secure.
“I have a certain amount of trust and certain amount of respect for these folks I work with every day when I know we’ve got our minds in the same place,” he said.
He says his prayer and faith goes into each crop, just like the science, chemistry, and hard work he utilizes every day.
Organizers originally held this prayer gathering to start the harvest season, but they decided they want to start the entire season this way.
