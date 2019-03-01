17th Annual Savannah Boat show happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 17th Annual Savannah Boat Show will take place this weekend at the International Trade and Convention Center.
The show boasts a wide variety of powerboats and accessories all under one roof, as well as live music, food, fishing clinics, and other fun family activities throughout the weekend.
“The economy is strong, boating industry is strong,” said Jacqui Bomar, JBM Associates, Event Producers. “We expect record crowds. The weather is good. We have fishing seminars, pirates, more than 70 boat lines, so hundreds of boats on sale.”
Saturday, you can join “Captain Jack” and his crew for an interactive tutorial on things should should know and do to be a pirate, followed by a “Find the Captain” scavenger hunt.
