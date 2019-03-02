Annual 5k works to spread awareness of colon cancer

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Hundreds of people hit the streets for the 8th annual "Get Your Rear in Gear Savannah" 5K run and walk.
The event is held every year during Colon Cancer Awareness Month and holds a special place in our hearts.The raise helps raise not only awareness of the disease, but funds that will be used to provide colon cancer education and purchase colonoscopies for low-income and under-served patients in Savannah.
The race is also dedicated to WTOC’s Mike Manhattan, who lost his battle to colon cancer in 2014.
“I think Mike would be completely and utterly honored to see all of these people here in his memory," said his wife, Mariella. "He was an incredibly special man and this is a testament to him that all of these people know that as well.”
