Congressman Carter appointed to serve on climate crisis committee

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -U.S. Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter is now on the select committee on the climate crisis.
Carter was appointed on Saturday by Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. The select committee is tasked with examining the causes and impacts of climate change.
Congressman Carter said in a statement," We must find solutions to address this problem. I wanted to join this special committee because as the representative of the entire coast of Georgia, I know firsthand the need to protect our environment and do all that we can to prepare for severe weather."
The select committee on climate crisis is a bi-partisan panel.
