Dawgs down Eagles to open Statesboro series

UGA-GS will play doubleheader on Saturday

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday to wrap up series.
By Jake Wallace | March 2, 2019 at 12:46 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 12:55 AM

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Despite a career-high 11 strikeouts from starting pitcher Seth Shuman, the Georgia Southern Eagles couldn’t get a victory over Georgia Friday night.

The Bulldogs opened the three-game weekend series with a 3-1 win over the Eagles at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Eagle catcher Matt Anderson went 2-4 with a double and a run scored to pace Southern offensively. Shuman went seven innings of five hit, two earned run ball for the Eagles.

Georgia took down Georgia Southern 3-1 in Friday's series opener. The two teams play a DH on Saturday. (WTOC)

The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday after Sunday’s game was moved up to avoid weather concerns. Game 1 starts at 1:00 p,.m. with Game 2 happening at 7:30 p.m.

