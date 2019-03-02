Dawgs down Eagles to open Statesboro series

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Despite a career-high 11 strikeouts from starting pitcher Seth Shuman, the Georgia Southern Eagles couldn’t get a victory over Georgia Friday night.
The Bulldogs opened the three-game weekend series with a 3-1 win over the Eagles at J.I. Clements Stadium.
Eagle catcher Matt Anderson went 2-4 with a double and a run scored to pace Southern offensively. Shuman went seven innings of five hit, two earned run ball for the Eagles.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday after Sunday’s game was moved up to avoid weather concerns. Game 1 starts at 1:00 p,.m. with Game 2 happening at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.