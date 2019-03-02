Enjoy the warm weather while you can

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Patchy fog will develop overnight into Saturday morning with a few isolated showers developing before sunrise. Scattered light showers will be around during the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s at sunrise. Most of the rain will be gone after lunch with highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be dry for the majority of the day. A cold front will move in late Sunday, bringing in a line of showers and thunderstorms with it. A storm or two within this line could be severe, capable of producing brief gusty wind and lightning. The rain lingers overnight into Monday morning, with drier and colder air filtering in.
Highs only make it to the lower 60s on Monday with freezing temperatures possible Wednesday morning.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
