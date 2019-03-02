3 facing animal cruelty charges in Bulloch County after killing farmer’s cow

BULLOCH, GA (WTOC) - Three people in Bulloch County are accused of killing a farmer’s cow.
The trio is facing several charges including aggravated cruelty to animals. Bulloch County investigators and the Department of Natural Resources say they shot and killed the cow at night from the road.
“I think the biggest thing that gets me in all of this is I don’t think they can really tell you why they did this,” said Sheriff Noel Brown, Bulloch County. “Other than the fact I think they think it’s funny. I don’t think it’s funny and will not tolerate it in this county.”
The investigation also led authorities to other crimes in the area, including the selling of stolen guns.
