Hardeeville Police seize 300 grams of marijuana and cash

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WTOC) - Hardeeville Police, along with several other departments, seized over 300 grams of marijuana and nearly 700 dollars in cash, leading to two arrests.
Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward said they received a call Wednesday from the Southeastern fugitive United States Marshals Task Force about a man wanted on several felony charges.
Chief Woodward said the suspect, Sherrod Green, was barricading himself inside of his apartment at the Courtney Bend apartment complex when police got on the scene.
Police smelled marijuana and quickly got a search warrant to search the apartment.
Police eventually arrested Green and also arrested a second person, Genequa Robinson.
She’s charged her with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Woodward says those types of situations are not uncommon.
“We patrol that area everyday and also we have officers living in that apartment," Woodward said. “We do occasionally get calls about marijuana being smelled around the area, so we do conduct investigations in that area on those kinds of calls all the time,” he said.
Green was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on felony charges and Robinson was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
