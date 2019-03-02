One Love Animal Rescue transporting over 100 cats, dogs to shelters up north

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Friday night, One Love Animal Rescue loaded up over 100 cats and dogs to take them to shelters up north.
They do the transport in an effort to save the animals and find them a forever home.
When our shelters become too crowded here, One Love puts together a transport to other shelters who have the space. Organizers say shelters have more space in the northern states because of their strict animal laws.
“In the areas we are transporting to, there are much stronger spay and neuter laws; laws that are stronger against breading so they don’t quite have the overpopulation laws that we have down here," said Karrie Bulski, Co-founder, One Love Animal Rescue.
The group is transporting 65 cats and 46 dogs. Organizers say this isn’t possible without the many volunteers involved.
