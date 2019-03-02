Savannah parents, doctor send ‘Momo Challenge’ warning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s a story that’s been sweeping national headlines. There have been rumors on the internet and social media about a character named ‘Momo.’
The character is actually a statue, but parents are saying it is popping up in their children’s videos and encouraging them to hurt themselves or others.
Whitney Gantner heard about the scary character on social media. She didn’t believe it at first, but she decided to screenshot the picture and ask her kids to see if they knew what it was. The reaction she got was not what she expected.
“He kind of put like side blinders on and he went like this and turned away from me and said, Yes. That’s Momo,' and as soon as he said that, his younger brother sat up and looked at him really quick. I then turned my phone to my youngest and he screamed bloody murder and took off running,” Gantner said.
Dr. Ben Spitalnick with Pediatric Associates of Savannah says that reaction is common. He says no patients have come to him for the ‘Momo challenge,' but most of his patients have heard about it. He says children are impressionable about what they see.
“A, they take it as real, and B, they are afraid of consequences. They don’t want to get in trouble, so they won’t tell others," Spitalnick said.
That's exactly what was happening with Whitney's oldest son.
“What you worry about is not only kids acting out the actual things that are being told, but more importantly to feel bullied. You will see signs of depression, signs of anxiety, other things, even if they are not acting out what this thing tells them,” Spitalnick said.
Spitalnick says screen time for children should always be monitored. Even filters on apps won’t mean your children will not see something they shouldn’t.
Gantner says she still isn’t able to find ‘Momo’ in the videos her children watches.
She does want this to be a warning to other parents.
“At this point, I’m furious because my nine-year-old is petrified and we have a very open relationship, I mean, he’s nine so he lies when he’s had two pieces of gum and he says he only had one, you know. He gets nervous like that, but I’ve never seen him like this.”
There are still a lot of questions about whether or not the Momo character is real or not. Dr. Spitalnick says it’s best to give your children screen time while you are in the same room with them, monitoring what they watch.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.