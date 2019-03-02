Severe storms possible Sunday

Highs top out in the mid 70s before a line of potentially strong thunderstorms approach us from the east in the late afternoon for our western communities. These showers and thunderstorms will push toward the coast through the evening, with the capability of producing damaging straight-line wind gusts. There is also a low-end isolated tornado risk for our inland communities. In addition to the severe threats, we rainfall amounts will range from 0.50” to 1.00” Sunday into early Monday morning.