Smashers welcome Final Four pressure

Once again, a Savannah stalwart has made it to March.
The Johnson Atom Smasher girls will play in their fourth consecutive Final Four Saturday afternoon in Savannah. As the defending state champ playing in front of what amounts to a home crowd, the Smashers know the pressure is squarely on their shoulders.
“It’s inevitable," says head coach Brandon Lindsey. "If you want to be in the marquee position, you have to be able to handle some pressure. It just comes with the territory.”
The Smashers say they aren’t thinking about a third consecutive title game. Lindsey says he’s keeping his team’s focus on the now: their semifinal matchup with Sonoraville.
The Phoenix have won eight of their last nine games, and Lindsey says his team cannot overlook them.
“They’re a disciplined group, and fundamentally sound. They can shoot it from deep. They have a decent post player. They’re very active," Lindsey says. "It’s the Final Four. Anything can happen, so that’s what we’re trying to guard against tomorrow.”
It’s an all-Savannah affair Saturday at Alumni Arena on the Georgia Southern-Armstrong campus. The Beach girls open the afternoon at 2:00 against Hart County, while the Windsor Forest boys take on Morgan County at 8:00 p.m. Johnson and Sonoraville will tip off at 6:00 p.m.
