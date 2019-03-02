Son and grandson of condemned TX inmate removed during execution, charged with disorderly conduct

HUNTSVILLE, TX (KWTX/Gray News) – Three family members of convicted Central Texas killer Billie Wayne Coble were removed during Coble’s execution Thursday after one began banging on the glass separating the viewing room from the death chamber.
Authorities arrested the inmate’s son, Gordon Coble, 45, of Lago Vista, TX, and grandson, Dalton Coble, 21, of College Station, TX.
They were both released after posting bond Friday.
“This is bull****, you just killed my father,” Gordon Coble said as he was led out of the viewing room, according to execution witnesses.
Authorities also removed a woman, identified as Coble’s daughter-in-law Nelley Coble, whom witnesses quoted as saying, “You killed their father and this is how you’re treating them.”
She was not arrested.
Authorities said the three also lashed out at others in the witness area before they were removed, the Associated Press reports.
Gordon Coble banged on the death chamber window and shouted obscenities while his father was being put to death, the AP reports, citing authorities.
Gordon and Dalton Coble were charged with disorderly conduct/language and resisting arrest.
Bond on the resisting arrest charge was set at $1,000 and online jail records showed a $200 fine was assessed on the disorderly conduct charge.
Billie Wayne Coble was convicted of killing his estranged wife’s parents and her brother in 1989.
