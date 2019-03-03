Battle for Skeeza title in South Carolina

March 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 11:00 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WTOC) - The number one team in boys 3-A - The Keenan Raiders facing the Ridgeland-Hardeeville Jaguars in Columbia, South Carolina for the Skeeza Title

First quarter - Latrell Taylor with the fastbreak layup but he missed the free throw. Score tied at eight.

A little later, Taylor rebounds and gets it to Dillon Jones who goes all the way! Raiders up 10-8 after one quarter of play.

Second quarter - Jaguars get it rolling off the turnover and Devin Butler breaks free for a dunk! Jags lead 16-13

Jaguars lead it 20-19 at the half.

Raiders stormed past them in the second half. Keenan wins 70-to-40 for their 8th state title!

