Battle for Skeeza title in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WTOC) - The number one team in boys 3-A - The Keenan Raiders facing the Ridgeland-Hardeeville Jaguars in Columbia, South Carolina for the Skeeza Title
First quarter - Latrell Taylor with the fastbreak layup but he missed the free throw. Score tied at eight.
A little later, Taylor rebounds and gets it to Dillon Jones who goes all the way! Raiders up 10-8 after one quarter of play.
Second quarter - Jaguars get it rolling off the turnover and Devin Butler breaks free for a dunk! Jags lead 16-13
Jaguars lead it 20-19 at the half.
Raiders stormed past them in the second half. Keenan wins 70-to-40 for their 8th state title!
