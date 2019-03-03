Beach falls to Hart County in pursuit of state title

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Johnson-Savannah will face Hart County in Macon for the state title after Hart County defeated another local team in Beach earlier today in the girls GHSA 3 A semifinals.
Second half - Madison Evans from the corner! They take a 33-27 lead with 6:06 to go in the quarter.
Hart county has an answer - Shakendra Grove with the three! Her team trailing by 3 with just over 5 minutes in the 3rd.
4th quarter— Torrion Starkes for Hart County put 'em in the spin cycle! Starkes was a walking bucket today. 5:08 to go and it’s a 1 point game!
Evans throws up a Hail Mary in the final seconds, but it wasn’t enough! Hart County is Heading to the championship game in Macon to play Johnson - final score 62 to 58.
Beach Head Coach Olufemi Gordon said sometimes losing is as much of a lesson to a team as winning is.
“They played their hearts out. Sometimes you go down and just as good as when we win and we have fun, you have to lose like athletes. One good thing- we’ve got everybody coming back next year.”
Johnson and Hart County will play at the Macon Centreplex at six p.m. on Thursday!
