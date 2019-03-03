Chick-fil-a employees honored at scholarship awards

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) -Some very lucky students were honored at Chick Fil A in Hinesville on Saturday.
Every year since 1973, Chick-Fil-A has awarded scholarships to deserving students who work for their company.
Each of the students will receive a $2,500 dollar scholarship.
2 of this years winners are repeat winners.
“It shows appreciation for all of the hard work we do, all of the time we have to put in, all of the things we do doesn’t go unnoticed," said scholarship recipient De-Quan Rogers. "Stuff like this, I appreciate it. I hope everybody gets a chance to have one like this as well.”
Over 6,000 team members will be receiving awards this year, with 12 of them in Hinesville.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.