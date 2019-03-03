Fit Kids Fest provides kids with healthy ideas and live demonstrations

The free event is open to the public each year. Fit Kids Fest teaches the importance of growing a fit body and mind through a fun and interactive day. It gives kids and their parents a chance to try different obstacle courses and exercises that are fun but also works as an exercise. Healthy meal tips, live fitness demonstrations, soccer drills, and other exercises were all on display. Booths were also set up with a number of resources from the community that teaches parents how they can become healthier with their children.