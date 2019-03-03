55 girls graduate Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Saturday was a big night for Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy.
55 young ladies in the 10th to 12th grades graduated from the program.
WTOC’s Dawn Baker created this program as a way to empower girls and women to set high goals and make positive life choices that will enable them to maximize their full potential.
“Has made extrodinary high school girls more confident and gives them skills to get even more extrodinary," said Mark Manocha, a board member of Dawn’s Daughters. "These are the future leaders of our city and country. And this leadership academy gives them some of the tools that will take them to the next level.”
“It has had such a huge impact on me developing and growing into a woman in the Savannah community area, and also being a black woman and seeing other black women, mom and daughter, working together and that’s something that truely has impacted me,” said Mariah George, a member of Dawn’s Daughters.
Congratulations to all of the young women honored-we look forward to seeing your bright futures.
