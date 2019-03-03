Hinesville holds Small World festival

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) -Folks came together in Hinesville to celebrate every heritage on Saturday.
The Hinesville Small World Festival is a one day only multi-cultural event that features a World Market Place, International Food Court, Cultural Entertainment and an International Car Show.
“Hinesville is really a melting pot," said Jason Floyd, Hinesville City Council member. "It’s unusal to some smaller towns in Georgia. But because of the military base, we have people from all over the world. And all those folks have unique traditions they can share with the community.”
If you missed out on Saturday’s event, don’t worry. This is an annual event, so be sure to check it out next year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.