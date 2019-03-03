Johnson Girls beat Sonoraville to advance to title game

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - GHSA Girls 3A action - Johnson versus Sonoraville as the Lady Smashers are in their fourth consecutive final four. Coach Brandon Lindsey flashes last year’s championship ring in front of a packed house.
Picking it up with 6 minutes in the 3rd - Jasmine Thompson drives and gets the bucket. Johnson with a 35-25 lead
5:49 in the third - Sonoraville’s Abby Chambers shoots the three. No good but they get the rebound, the bucket and one! They trail 27-35
31.6 seconds to go... the Lady Phoenix almost tip the ball. Johnson recovers and drives, a dish to Demondria Hendrix for a bucket and one! Johnson up 64-47
And that’ll do it! Johnson is heading back to the title game. Final score was 64-52.
After the game senior guard J’mya Cutter said they respect their opponent, but they don’t fear them.
“I’m a very humble player and I’m not going to belittle anybody, because obviously they must be like, be good to get this far, but I did see that they’re a fast team, but I can’t say so much about another team, but I can say definitely about my team, I know my girls are hard workers. I know they’re just as fast, just as determined and I’m sure they’re going to come up to Macon with all they’ve got and we’re going to do the same.”
