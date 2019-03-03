Original Star Wars model builder meets fans at Savannah toy store

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -It was a fun day in Savannah for Star Wars fans!
The movie franchises original model builder for the Star Wars ships was at Planet Fun in Savannah on Saturday showing rare footage.
Colin Cantwell is the original concept artist and model builder for all things that flew in the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope.
His designs include the X-Wing, TIE Fighter, Death Star, Star Destroyer and others.
Fans were able to get photos and autographs from Cantwell.
