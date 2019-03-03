Sunday Afternoon Storms

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There could be a few sprinkles overnight, otherwise most of us will be dry with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Highs top out in the mid 70s before a line of potentially strong thunderstorms approach us from the east in the late afternoon for our western communities. These showers and thunderstorms will push toward the coast through the evening, with the capability of producing damaging straight-line wind gusts. There is also a low-end isolated tornado risk for our inland communities. In addition to the severe threats, we rainfall amounts will range from 0.50” to 1.00” Sunday into early Monday morning.
Showers linger early Monday before drier weather settles in for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cooler air filters in by midweek with a light freeze possible, especially inland, Wednesday and Thursday morning.
The cold air won’t stick around, we will back close to 70 again Friday afternoon.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
