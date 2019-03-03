5th annual House of Prom benfits Rape Crisis Center

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The 5th annual House of Prom was held on Saturday at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler.
The event helps girls who might not go to the prom due to the high cost of purchasing a brand new dress.
Dresses sold today were only $10, with all of the money benefitting the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.
The event was hosted by 97.3 Kiss F.M.
They say there are 2 things they love about this event.
“All the moms and the daughters," said Bob Neumann with 97.3 Kiss F.M. "And they take their pictures togther, they try on dresses together, they have so much fun.”
The Rape Crisis Center is a local non-profit organization that provides help to victims of sexual assault.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.