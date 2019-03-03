Windsor Forest boys basketball team faces off against Morgan County

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - GHSA Boys 3A - Windsor Forest facing off against Morgan County.
3rd quarter, 6:21 on the clock - Jamario Blige with the two piece! Windsor Forest still trails 51 to 37.
Morgan on the other end - The three is no good but the rebound and second attempt is! 3:52 in the 3rd and Morgan County is up 57 to 39.
1:10 to go in the 3rd - Jamon Lonnen with the one handed slam! Windsor Forest trails 67 to 44.
Not enough gas in the tank for Windsor, Morgan County wins 82 to 63.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.