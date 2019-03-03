Woman’s body recovered in Beaufort Co. marsh area

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a woman’s body was found in the marshes near Broad River Landing of Beaufort.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is scheduling a forensic autopsy to determine the cause of the woman’s death. The clothing found on the woman’s body is similar to what 19-year-old Mallory Beach was reportedly wearing at the same time when she fell out of a boat in Archer Creek on February 24th.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this developing story.
