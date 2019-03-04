Bluffton Police arrest suspect involved in 2018 shooting

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -Officers with the Bluffton Police Department have arrested a suspect involved in a September 2018 shooting that injured one woman.
Police were called to a home on Albert Green Lane for reports of a woman with a gunshot injury. Investigators found that 30-year-old Sherrod Green and 23-year-old Jelani Menefee arrived at the home and got into an argument with the homeowner. A gun went off during the fight, striking the victim.
U.S. Marshals and the Hardeeville Police Department located Green at an apartment complex last week where he was taken into custody
Green is being charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, second degree assault and battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.
Officers are continuing their search for Menefee.
If you know where Menefee is, call police at 843-706-4560 or remain anonymous, by calling Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Tips can lead to a $1,000 cash reward.
