Consider This: Keep Savannah Clean

Consider this: littering is stupid and doing nothing about is equally so. Most litter isn’t thrown maliciously – its thrown thoughtlessly, but that doesn’t matter. Regardless of the why, the consequence of it makes our beautiful home look bad with a corresponding loss of self-respect. Now with Savannah blossoming as one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations and now with the possibility of being fined for littering we have every reason to heed the words that all responsible citizens are echoing: This is my home, don’t trash it