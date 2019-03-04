Cooler, breezy Monday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Mostly dry under mostly cloudy skies Monday morning after an eventful Sunday across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Roadways will be damp from rain overnight, but we’ll remain mostly dry for the Monday morning commute with morning temperatures falling into the mid 50s at daybreak. We’ll have a westerly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour this morning, turning northerly throughout the day.