Cooler, breezy Monday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Mostly dry under mostly cloudy skies Monday morning after an eventful Sunday across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Roadways will be damp from rain overnight, but we’ll remain mostly dry for the Monday morning commute with morning temperatures falling into the mid 50s at daybreak. We’ll have a westerly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour this morning, turning northerly throughout the day.
Cloud cover will decrease this afternoon with highs in upper 50s to lower 60s. If you have Monday night plans, you may need a light jacket since temperatures will be down in the low to mid 50s.
Cooler air moves in overnight into Tuesday morning, when lows will be back in the low to mid 40s at sunrise. There’s a slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but most of us will remain dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week. A light freeze is likely for inland communities, where temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Along the coast, lows range from 32 to 36. Highs only reach the lower 50s under sunny skies.
A light freeze is possible inland again Thursday morning, followed by the return of warmer weather heading into the weekend. We are back near 70 degrees Friday afternoon, with low to mid 70s for this weekend.
