Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for 3 southwest Ga. counties

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of an emergency on Monday in three southwestern Georgia counties following Sunday night’s storms.
The declaration will activate the Georgia Emergency Operations Plan, covering Grady, Harris, and Talbot Counties.
That means all state resources will be made available to assist in the ongoing response and recovery activities in the 3 counties.
Governor Kemp spoke about the storm system that ripped its way through Alabama and Georgia.
“It looks like we have almost two dozen homes just completely destroyed," said Governor Kemp. "Up to 40 that have some sort of damage and a couple of businesses that were destroyed. So while we were lucky with no loss of life and not too bad injuries. Certainly, a tragic event. We were very lucky. There was a tremendous amount of storms, violent storms yesterday. We certainly dodged a bullet and we’re thankful for that.”
At least a dozen tornados touched down in Georgia and Alabama on Sunday.
