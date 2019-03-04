Liberty Co. storm remains unconfirmed by NWS

BRYAN, LIBERTY CO. GA (WTOC) - Workers with the Coastal Electric Co-operative are working to bring power back to 800 people after it was knocked out when severe storms hit the area.
Outages affected customers in Isle of Wight and Colonels Island on Highway 38 as well as Retreat Road near the McIntosh County line.
The National Weather Service says that they are collecting information on all of the damage there. They will be deciding on Monday morning if they will be sending a survey team down to the area to find if it was a tornado or not.
One family said they were getting ready to go on a camping trip. The mom who didn’t want to go on camera told me she was in the process of packing the RV up for the trip before this storm came through here and damaged a lot of their property. She also said that two of her children were in the bathroom taking cover . She says she heard the high winds the whole family took cover while she shielded her four-month-old baby until it was over.
A tractor is helping to clean up some of the damage for the night and even it got stuck in the mud. Another man who lives on this street. He says his home wasn’t damaged, but he works for a power company, so he will still be apart of cleaning up all of this storm damage.
“We had a contractor that lives right here and that equipment," said resident Clint Durrence. "The CIC. I called them and he got one of his trucks and his guys down here to help us clean out the roads till we and get in here and liberty county can come help us.”
Check out the outages here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.