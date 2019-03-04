Local schools team up for performance of “Hello, Dolly!”

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Everyone was saying “Hello, Dolly!” at the Trustees Theater on Sunday afternoon.
Benedictine Military School and St. Vincent's Academy came together to put on the performance.
Hello Dolly is a musical where the main character, Dolly, works as a matchmaker for “half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder, convincing his niece, his niece’s intended, and his two clerks to travel to New York City along the way.
“It’s been a lot of fun getting to know all of the cast members, and just seeing everyone be so dedicated to this project, and so patinent about it," said Meghan Mainor, a freshman at SVA. She played Minnie Fray in the musical. "It’s been a highlight for me.”
“Hello, Dolly!” was made famous on the big screen in 1969 with the title role being played by Barbara Streisand.
