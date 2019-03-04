National Weather Service confirms high-end EF1 tornado touched down in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The National Weather Service confirms the preliminary rating of a high end EF1 tornado in Liberty County.
The National Weather Service is assessing damage in Liberty County after strong winds and heavy rain swept through the area Sunday.
They say they clocked winds at about 100-108 miles-per-hour where it hit on Retreat Road.
Snapped trees are what emergency crews are seeing the most of. The National Weather Service says Retreat Road was the hardest hit area in the county.
“I would say possibly hundreds of snapped trees. It’s hard to tell because I can’t see them all from this location," said Ron Morales, National Weather Service.
The NWS and other emergency officials spent hours surveying Liberty County Monday to see just how hard the area was hit.
The assessments started by counting snapped trees, taking pictures of damaged property, and even looking at the direction trees had fallen to determine if it was a tornado or just a severe thunderstorm with high winds.
“One tree leaning to the east, one tree leaning to the west within 50 feet of each other gives you an idea that you had to have wind from multiple directions or a circular direction to create that type of damage,” Morales said. “This is in the EF1 scale on the Fujita scale, which ranges from zero to five, so we’re somewhere in the 100 to 108 mph range at this point.”
One family’s RV completely overturned and debris was thrown into the yard or even trapped in trees.
They say it will take months to clean up the damage.
“We also had possible lightning strikes at a couple of homes, so this started our evening yesterday," said Larry Logan, Liberty County EMA.
There were also questions as to how there was so much damage in some areas and little to no damage in other areas nearby.
“Somewhere around I-95 and to the east, there seems to be this affinity for tornadoes to form rapidly, and I think it’s environmental.”
Morales and Logan say that’s why families should always take severe thunderstorms and tornado watches and warnings seriously. They should also have an emergency plan because these storms can all cause similar damage.
“We watched all of the alerts coming from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and we watched all the different outlets to keep us informed, so it wasn’t like we were caught unprepared.”
